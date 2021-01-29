Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Grows Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 63.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MGM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.24.

NYSE MGM opened at $29.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.29. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.24.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was down 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

