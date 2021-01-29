Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Grows Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in M&T Bank by 1.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,502,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 425,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total value of $2,085,152.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,129,189.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

MTB opened at $137.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.23. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $85.09 and a 52-week high of $174.00.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTB shares. Wolfe Research downgraded M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays raised their price target on M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.85.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

