Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $1.09 Million Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,818 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 256,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 5.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 18.4% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 26,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GPC shares. Bank of America lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet raised Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.88.

Shares of GPC opened at $96.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $49.68 and a 12-month high of $108.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of -72.35 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.54%.

In other news, Director John R. Holder purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.00 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,907. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

