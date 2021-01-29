Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,215 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 532.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 26,149 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 22,015 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,510 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 11,541.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,641 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 11,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,536 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $102.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.27. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $35.84 and a fifty-two week high of $137.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 2.32.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The casino operator reported ($7.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.19) by ($3.85). The business had revenue of $370.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.48 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was down 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on WYNN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Macquarie upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.71.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 4,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $530,385.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,539 shares in the company, valued at $9,481,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $39,276.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,492.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,126 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,287. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.