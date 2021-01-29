Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Raises Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,901 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

PAYC stock opened at $386.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $428.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $356.69. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.42 and a 12 month high of $471.08. The company has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $196.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.38 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total transaction of $3,251,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.04, for a total transaction of $369,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,611,090 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

PAYC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Paycom Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $316.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $384.84.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

