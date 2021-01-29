Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 22,236 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 35.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,236 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Corteva in the third quarter worth $337,375,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Corteva by 9.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,439,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,718,000 after buying an additional 459,975 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Corteva by 1.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,966,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,077,000 after buying an additional 53,204 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Corteva by 60.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,370,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,904,000 after buying an additional 1,638,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Corteva by 141.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,325,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,606,000 after buying an additional 2,531,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. 140166 cut shares of Corteva from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Corteva from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Corteva from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Corteva from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.12.

CTVA stock opened at $40.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $44.96.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. Corteva’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

In other Corteva news, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 26,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $970,069.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $328,982.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,049 shares in the company, valued at $810,386.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,871 shares of company stock worth $1,768,306. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.