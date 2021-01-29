Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 645 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,124 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Waters by 6,317.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Waters by 5,531.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 9,292 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Waters by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $322,000. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $266.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $256.14 and its 200 day moving average is $225.52. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $154.39 and a 1 year high of $276.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.23. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. The company had revenue of $593.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.15 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp started coverage on Waters in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Cleveland Research raised Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Waters from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.83.

In other news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $920,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,977,307.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert G. Carson sold 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.95, for a total value of $519,042.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at $786,655.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,599 shares of company stock worth $1,752,214 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

