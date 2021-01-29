Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 782 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,328 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 134.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,201,409 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $345,355,000 after buying an additional 2,412,743 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,996,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 102.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,010 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 990,865 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth about $61,379,000. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth about $60,094,000. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America upgraded Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.03.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 11,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $1,491,524.01. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,376.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $490,840.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,611 shares of company stock worth $1,997,591 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $126.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.76 and a 1-year high of $147.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.23 and its 200-day moving average is $107.48.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

