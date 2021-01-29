Cango (NYSE:CANG) Shares Gap Up to $8.50

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.50, but opened at $9.47. Cango shares last traded at $11.95, with a volume of 6,445 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.71 and a 200-day moving average of $6.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.58.

Get Cango alerts:

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $11.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $11.80. The business had revenue of $64.06 million for the quarter. Cango had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 138.90%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cango Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cango stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,323 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Cango were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Cango (NYSE:CANG)

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Cango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.