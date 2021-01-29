Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Short Interest Down 87.2% in January

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 87.2% from the December 31st total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 296,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In other Cannabis Sativa news, CFO Brad E. Herr sold 48,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total transaction of $40,708.92.

Get Cannabis Sativa alerts:

Shares of Cannabis Sativa stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.73. 438,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,743. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.52. Cannabis Sativa has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $1.53.

About Cannabis Sativa

Cannabis Sativa, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides telemedicine online referral services for customers desiring medical marijuana cards in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Telemedicine, Contract Manufacturing, and Brand Development and Product Marketing. The company offers PrestoDoctor, an online telemedicine platform, which provides access to physicians for getting a medical marijuana recommendation using video conferencing technology; and operates as a contract manufacturer of products containing hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD).

Featured Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Cannabis Sativa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabis Sativa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.