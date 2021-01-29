Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on GW Pharmaceuticals plc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:GWPH)

GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for GW Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.68) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.80). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.27. GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $137.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GWPH. Zacks Investment Research lowered GW Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GW Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.08.

NASDAQ GWPH opened at $148.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.35. GW Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $67.98 and a 12 month high of $162.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -86.05 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other GW Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 307,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $2,604,648.96. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,511,253 shares in the company, valued at $46,735,425.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Volker Knappertz sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $55,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,589.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,757,136 shares of company stock worth $18,533,909. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 317.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in GW Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, Dravet syndrome, and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, as well as in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of tuberous sclerosis complex.

