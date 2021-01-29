Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 3,374 Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 37,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 22,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $61.74 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $36.42 and a one year high of $63.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.46.

