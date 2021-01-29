Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 232 Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fulcrum Equity Management raised its position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 859.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 25,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 22,612 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,436,000 after buying an additional 22,147 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 23,140.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 20,364 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,669,000 after acquiring an additional 20,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,673,000.

Shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF stock opened at $148.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.31. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $36.25 and a 52 week high of $158.87.

About Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

