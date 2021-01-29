Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $148,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) by 477.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IQLT. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $35.97 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $21.82 and a twelve month high of $36.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.98.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.