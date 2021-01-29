Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $48,000 Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter.

VGLT opened at $93.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.20 and its 200-day moving average is $96.19. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $85.32 and a 1-year high of $109.76.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

