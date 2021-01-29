Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $59,000 Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 300.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 316.2% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 378,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,344,000 after buying an additional 287,648 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,335,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 209.9% in the fourth quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 309,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,333,000 after purchasing an additional 209,438 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,030,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 279.0% in the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 246,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,089,000 after purchasing an additional 181,246 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $75.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.04. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.37 and a fifty-two week high of $78.72.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

