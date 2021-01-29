Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 74.9% in the third quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 82.3% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 8,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 50.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $2,117,000.

Invesco Defensive Equity ETF stock opened at $59.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.13 and its 200 day moving average is $56.74. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $37.01 and a 52-week high of $60.13.

Invesco Defensive Equity ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

