Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 107,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 5,640 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth $325,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth $422,000. Institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.30.

GNL opened at $16.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $21.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.66.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 10.07%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.71%. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently 86.49%.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

