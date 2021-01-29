Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,306 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 81.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 162.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $359.64 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $179.45 and a one year high of $369.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $352.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.44.

Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.