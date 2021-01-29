Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 4.98%.

NASDAQ CFFN traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $12.49. 43,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 0.35. Capitol Federal Financial has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $13.72.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is 72.34%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CFFN. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

See Also: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.