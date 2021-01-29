Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRWD. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $193.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $164.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.46.

In related news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 3,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.28, for a total value of $822,721.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph E. Sexton sold 12,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total transaction of $1,638,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,216,223 shares of company stock worth $226,035,625 in the last 90 days. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CRWD traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $213.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,100,966. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.95 and a 52-week high of $238.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -445.28 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.