Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 20,888 Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,000. Zillow Group comprises about 1.7% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 55.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 195.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter worth about $33,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Z has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (down from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $118.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.60.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Jeremy Wacksman sold 1,539 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $137,063.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 981 shares in the company, valued at $87,367.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 1,818 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $185,926.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,080,667.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 723,271 shares of company stock worth $80,619,720. 19.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Z traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.11. 73,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,476,066. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $153.00. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.85. The company has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.53 and a beta of 1.14.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $656.69 million during the quarter.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

