Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 36,120 Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 36,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Conning Inc. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 39,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,336,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,043 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.70 per share, with a total value of $337,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAG. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Shares of CAG traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $34.90. 264,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,048,126. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.20. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.83 and a 1 year high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

