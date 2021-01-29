Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Invests $1.63 Million in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,246 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,000. Check Point Software Technologies makes up about 1.0% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,157,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $620,607,000 after purchasing an additional 99,132 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,858,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,982,000 after buying an additional 82,132 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,543,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,122,000 after buying an additional 328,145 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,903,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,127,000 after buying an additional 178,191 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,650,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,583,000 after buying an additional 383,913 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CHKP shares. OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.90.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock traded down $3.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,622. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $80.06 and a one year high of $139.26. The company has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.51.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

