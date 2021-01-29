Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Takes $782,000 Position in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC owned about 0.22% of IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $589,000.

Get IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MMIN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.75. The stock had a trading volume of 6,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,805. IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF has a 12-month low of $22.44 and a 12-month high of $29.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.61 and its 200-day moving average is $27.35.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN).

Receive News & Ratings for IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.