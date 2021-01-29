Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Takes Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 231.0% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $968,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX stock traded down $4.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.65. 60,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,414. The firm has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.01 and a 1 year high of $230.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $185.80 and a 200 day moving average of $180.73.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. Analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

LHX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. 140166 initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.06.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

