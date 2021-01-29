Captiva Verde Land Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPIVF) Short Interest Update

Captiva Verde Land Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPIVF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,600 shares, a growth of 568.3% from the December 31st total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS:CPIVF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.24. 111,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,744. Captiva Verde Land has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $0.54.

About Captiva Verde Land

Captiva Verde Land Corp. operates as a health and wellness company. Its assets include sustainable real estate communities in California; outdoor organic cannabis cultivation in Canada; premium infused products and consumer retail partnerships across North America; and medical cannabis license product distribution in Mexico.

