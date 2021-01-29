Cardan Capital Partners LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 596 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1.0% during the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 17,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,143,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its position in Alphabet by 3.2% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 19,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,122,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% during the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 770 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.6% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 4,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,880.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,060.00 target price (up previously from $1,970.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,864.62.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,853.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,770.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,635.89. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,932.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

