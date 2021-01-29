Cardan Capital Partners LLC Has $242,000 Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 51.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new position in Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $161.50 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $100.52 and a 1-year high of $165.95. The company has a market cap of $94.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.01.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

