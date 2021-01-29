Cardan Capital Partners LLC Has $701,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) by 71.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,734 shares during the quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 254.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 341,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after buying an additional 245,190 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 160.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 96,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 59,296 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 40.6% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 353,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after buying an additional 102,245 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 346.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 42,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter.

EWZS stock opened at $15.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.12. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $21.85.

About iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

