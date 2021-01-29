Cardan Capital Partners LLC Invests $211,000 in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,232 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Grace Capital bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $56.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.39. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.09.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

