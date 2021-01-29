Cardan Capital Partners LLC Makes New $260,000 Investment in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,093 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 841.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,967,153 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $47,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,263 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,519,156 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $325,084,000 after acquiring an additional 752,193 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,180,533 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $558,406,000 after acquiring an additional 577,841 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 386.5% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 391,691 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $93,068,000 after acquiring an additional 311,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total transaction of $292,988.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,232.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $241.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $112.62 and a 52-week high of $258.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.28.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Argus increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.77.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

