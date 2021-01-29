Cardan Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,094 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Chevron by 5.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 228,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,481,000 after acquiring an additional 12,017 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Chevron by 15.5% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 146,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,429,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securiti cut their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.88.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CVX opened at $89.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $112.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

