Cardan Capital Partners LLC Sells 50 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,306 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total transaction of $439,409.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,366,248. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $936,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,418,306.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,575 shares of company stock valued at $7,626,833 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.64.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $357.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $158.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $367.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $358.45. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $271.28 and a 52 week high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.