CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Stock Price Down 5.5%

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) fell 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $70.95 and last traded at $74.62. 1,046,565 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 850,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.96.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CDNA. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on CareDx from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CareDx from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on CareDx from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on CareDx from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.29.

The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.84 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.60.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $53.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.90 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other CareDx news, Director Michael Goldberg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $2,105,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,518.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Brian Bell sold 32,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total transaction of $1,568,438.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,470,321.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 122,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,091,722. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDNA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 40.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 7.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 10.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,472,000 after buying an additional 25,542 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of CareDx in the second quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CareDx in the second quarter worth $571,000.

CareDx Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDNA)

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

