Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Sells 1,678 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up about 0.8% of Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in AT&T by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 76,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in AT&T by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,033,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,470,000 after buying an additional 62,433 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in AT&T by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 95,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in AT&T by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 49,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in AT&T by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 149,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $28.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $205.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.25 and its 200 day moving average is $29.02. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $38.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

