Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $16.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.30. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $7.08 and a 12 month high of $44.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.79.

CUK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $509,730.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

