Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $348.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Carpenter Technology stock opened at $33.01 on Friday. Carpenter Technology has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 4.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 2.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st. This is an increase from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.20%.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

