Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Get Carrefour alerts:

Separately, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Carrefour stock opened at $3.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.49. Carrefour has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $4.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Carrefour Company Profile

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

Featured Article: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carrefour (CRRFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.