Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Separately, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carrefour has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.75.

CRRFY opened at $3.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.79. Carrefour has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average is $3.34. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.49.

Carrefour

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

