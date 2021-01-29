Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Purchased by Garrison Point Advisors LLC

Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $432,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 7,818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.19. 152,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,292,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.78. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $41.94.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.60.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

