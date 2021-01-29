Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L) (LON:CARR) Shares Gap Up to $134.25

Shares of Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L) (LON:CARR) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $134.25, but opened at $139.50. Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L) shares last traded at $138.00, with a volume of 18,483 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L) in a report on Monday, January 18th.

The firm has a market cap of £123.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 131.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 120.26.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This is a positive change from Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L)’s previous dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.02%. Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L)’s payout ratio is presently 49.02%.

In related news, insider John Worby purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.66) per share, with a total value of £9,525 ($12,444.47). Also, insider Peter Page purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 126 ($1.65) per share, with a total value of £25,200 ($32,923.96). In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 37,500 shares of company stock worth $4,702,500.

Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L) Company Profile (LON:CARR)

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of livestock supplementation products; and various compound and blended feeds for livestock. This segment offers feed blocks under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, SmartLic, and Megastart brands; and boluses under the Tracesure and Allsure brands.

