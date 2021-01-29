carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Short Interest Update

carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the December 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of carsales.com stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.94. 1,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682. carsales.com has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $33.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.74.

carsales.com Company Profile

carsales.com Ltd engages operates digital automotive marketplace in Australia, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Chile, and Argentina. It operates in Online Advertising Services; Data, Research and Services; Latin America; and Asia segments. The Online Advertising Services segment offers classified advertising that allows dealers and consumers to advertise automotive and non-automotive goods and services for sale across the carsales network; and services, including subscriptions, lead fees, and priority placement services on automotive and non-automotive goods and services.

