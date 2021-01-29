Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Down 8.4% on Insider Selling

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)’s stock price traded down 8.4% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $235.13 and last traded at $239.31. 3,464,711 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 111% from the average session volume of 1,639,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $261.33.

Specifically, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 8,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.72, for a total value of $2,025,478.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,145 shares in the company, valued at $10,524,449.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.63, for a total value of $5,928,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,941,237 shares of company stock worth $720,674,206 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Carvana alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Carvana from $230.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Carvana from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Carvana from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on Carvana in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $272.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.77.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $267.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.78 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the third quarter worth approximately $1,445,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the third quarter worth approximately $9,845,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 2.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the third quarter worth approximately $3,065,000. 48.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.