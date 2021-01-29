Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Trading Up 11.7%

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) shares were up 11.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.74 and last traded at $8.77. Approximately 4,200,485 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 488% from the average daily volume of 714,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.62.

Get Carver Bancorp alerts:

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 49.44% and a negative net margin of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $5.85 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Carver Bancorp stock. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 209,245 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned 7.32% of Carver Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

About Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV)

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Carver Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carver Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.