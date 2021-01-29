Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Shares Sold by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust reduced its holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 287.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 891,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,995,000 after acquiring an additional 661,287 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 18.4% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,422,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,302,000 after buying an additional 376,094 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 19.0% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 630,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,191,000 after purchasing an additional 100,610 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 94.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 140,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after buying an additional 68,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,922,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $1,222,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,301,436.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CWST shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

NASDAQ CWST opened at $58.25 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $63.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.65 and a beta of 0.93.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $202.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.12 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

