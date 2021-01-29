Casey Kale Mcgarvey Sells 55,000 Shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Stock

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $2,229,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPL opened at $35.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.85 and its 200-day moving average is $27.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $41.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $187.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.40 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 363.58%. Purple Innovation’s quarterly revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the third quarter worth $318,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 3,192.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 165,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 160,665 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the third quarter worth $38,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 48.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 458,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 150,751 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 188.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 51,423 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $20.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Truist began coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Purple Innovation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.10.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protector, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blanket and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

