CashBet Coin (CBC) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.62 Million

CashBet Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 29th. In the last seven days, CashBet Coin has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. One CashBet Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0104 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $18.94, $33.94, $32.15 and $7.50. CashBet Coin has a total market cap of $1.62 million and $18,630.00 worth of CashBet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CashBet Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00066281 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.19 or 0.00820308 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005865 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00047692 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,375.28 or 0.03983683 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00014732 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00017409 BTC.

CashBet Coin Profile

CashBet Coin is a coin. CashBet Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CashBet Coin’s official Twitter account is @cashbet_mgt and its Facebook page is accessible here. CashBet Coin’s official website is coin.cashbet.com. CashBet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@CashBetCoin. The Reddit community for CashBet Coin is https://reddit.com/