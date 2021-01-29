Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Casper Sleep Inc. manufactures home furnishing products principally in the United States, Canada and Europe. It offers Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets and duvets, bedroom furniture and accessories, sleep technology, and related services through its e-commerce platform, 60 Casper retail stores and 18 retail partners. Casper Sleep Inc. is based in New York. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Casper Sleep from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Casper Sleep from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Casper Sleep from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Casper Sleep currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.09.

Shares of CSPR stock opened at $8.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $325.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73. Casper Sleep has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $15.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.46.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $123.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.88 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Casper Sleep will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSPR. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 166.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 313,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 195,659 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Casper Sleep by 178.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 101,236 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Casper Sleep by 640.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 69,591 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Casper Sleep during the third quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Casper Sleep by 32,123.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 32,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

