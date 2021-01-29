Castle (CSTL) Market Capitalization Reaches $7,131.53

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Castle coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Castle has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. Castle has a total market cap of $7,131.53 and approximately $70.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Castle alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.42 or 0.00304752 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00030767 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003396 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000819 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $514.04 or 0.01500317 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 73.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Castle Coin Profile

Castle (CRYPTO:CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 20,814,491 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL. Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Buying and Selling Castle

Castle can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.